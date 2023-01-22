Source: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

On January 20, at 4:19 p.m., RCMP North East Traffic Services – Cape Breton, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 4 in East Bay.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a transport truck, travelling east-bound, and Chevrolet Traverse, travelling west-bound, collided.

The driver of the Traverse, an 80-year-old man, and the passenger, a 38-year-old man, were transported to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries. Both men, who were from Eskasoni, later died in hospital.

The driver of the transport truck, a 46-year-old Sydney man, wasn’t injured.

Hwy. 4 was closed for several hours while a collision analyst attended and processed the scene. The highway reopened at 12:20 a.m. today.

Weather conditions were bad at the time of the collision; the investigation is ongoing.

Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this difficult time.

