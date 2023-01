Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Two people have died after getting into trouble in the water at Piha Beach this evening.

Emergency services were called to the beach just after 6pm.

The two people were unresponsive when brought to shore by lifeguards.

Medical assistance was immediately provided but tragically the two people were unable to be revived.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

