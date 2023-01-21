MIL-OSI Asia-Pac: A new start with new hope: CE

Source: Hong Kong Information Services

Chief Executive John Lee

Lunar New Year is the most important festival on the Chinese calendar. This year, we can visit the flower markets, go out for new year shopping, reunite with family and friends and extend festive greetings to one another, enjoying the hustle and bustle of the spring festival and joining in the festive cheer.

This year welcomes the Year of the Rabbit. Adored by many, rabbits are agile and energetic. Rabbits are just like Hong Kong people who are flexible and resilient and constantly strive for improvement. The rabbit is, as well, a symbol of great vitality, so the Lunar New Year is seen as heralding a new start and new hope for Hong Kong. Our economy will continue to grow and our tourist attractions will be filled with visitors.

My wife and I wish all Hong Kong citizens a happy, healthy and blessed Year of the Rabbit!

