MIL-OSI China: Deals worth over 240 bln yuan signed at Western China trade fair

Source: China State Council Information Office

Deals worth over 240 billion yuan (about 35.54 billion U.S. dollars) were signed at the 4th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade, which concluded on Sunday.

A total of 104 contracts were signed at the fair, which was held in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality.

The contracts signed were in various fields, including intelligent manufacturing, new materials, ecological and environmental protection, and new energy.

A total of 1,212 enterprises and organizations from 38 countries and regions participated in the fair.

