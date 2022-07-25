MIL-OSI Australia: Man charged after multiple cannabis crops found

Source: South Australia Police

A man will face court after an investigation into illicit drugs.

At about 4pm, Saturday 23 July, Western District CIB stopped a vehicle travelling on Grand Junction Road at Pennington, and arrested the driver who was wanted in connection with two separate investigations into large scale cannabis cultivation. In June last year, police attended a property at Sellicks Beach where they uncovered 225 cannabis plants being grown. The following month, police searched a property at Smithfield Plains and located 225 cannabis plants being grown.

At around 5pm on the same day, patrols and MFS crews were called to a house fire on Fairfield Terrace, Elizabeth Grove, where a cannabis crop was discovered. Police located 189 cannabis plants and five kilograms of dried cannabis. Subsequent enquiries linked the already arrested man to the address.

Following further investigations, police attended a property in Elizabeth North (see images below) around 10pm where a search uncovered a 237 cannabis plants being grown inside.

The 30-year-old of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of cultivate a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug and two counts of traffic a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug. He was refused bail and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court later today.

