MIL-OSI Africa: Riders crowned FIFAe Club World Champion 2022

Source: Africa Press Organisation – English – Report:

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 24, 2022/APO Group/ —

World’s best club in FIFA (www.FIFA.com) esports crowned at Bella Arena in Copenhagen; Riders lift brand-new trophy for the first time; Winning prize of USD 100,000 claimed with triumph in second week of FIFAe Finals.

Riders represented by Tuga810 and AndoniiPM lifted the brand-new trophy at the Bella Arena in Copenhagen after four days of world-class 2v2 team competition. The world’s best clubs competed on the biggest stage at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2022™ presented by EA SPORTS™ from 20 to 23 July to honour their badge and claim ultimate glory for their organisation.

Spanish-based Riders are fronted by Tuga810 – who had been competing for several years at the top level without a major title to his name – but finally completed his personal challenge in Copenhagen, Denmark, to become the FIFAe Club World Champion. His teammate AndoniiPM made an excellent partner to keep a very tight and concise defensive display, only conceding nine goals throughout the entire tournament.

As the new FIFAe Club World Champion, Riders highlighted themselves as the world’s best EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 esports organisation and claimed the winning prize of USD 100,000. This brings the second week of the FIFAe Finals 2022 to a close, but there is more thrilling action yet to experience next week with the international pride of the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022™ presented by EA SPORTS. The final day on 30 July will be open to fans to celebrate the culmination of the FIFAe season and the last remaining tickets are available here (https://bit.ly/3Bae8ju).

“This is an incredible moment for the organisation to lift the brand new trophy – congratulations to the players, the coach and the entire club,” said Adrian Rölli, Head of eFootball at FIFA. “Their unique team spirit is ultimately what allowed them to overcome the challenge from the rest of the competition.”

“After four years of competing, I lost some big matches, never won a major, I never gave up, I worked hard and I’m here right now as the FIFAe Club World Champion,” said Riders captain Tuga810, “[My partner AndoniiPM] is the best, he adopted me in the family like a brother. Riders, the coach, the organisation, I am so glad to be here.”

Leg one of the Final started with SAF on the front foot, creating chances to find the first breakthrough, with Riders immediately equalising just seconds later. It would stay this way until leg two, where Riders would pile on even more pressure and find the winner to eventually raise the newly-designed bespoke trophy for the first time in Copenhagen, adding their names to a list of previous champions such as Complexity Gaming and Brøndby eSport.

Find all of the media assets and pictures from the FIFAe Club World Cup 2022 here (https://fifa.fans/3Ovd0dg). All results are available on FIFA.GG (https://bit.ly/3PshimW).

The last week of the FIFAe Finals 2022 will showcase the world’s best nations at the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022™ presented by EA SPORTS from July 27 – 30. More information about this event is available here (https://bit.ly/3vbOMhe).

MIL OSI Africa –