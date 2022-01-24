MIL-OSI Canada: Parents encouraged to get children aged five to 11 vaccinated / Booster appointments available across province

Source: Government of Canada regional news

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Parents and guardians are urged to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment now for their child’s first or second dose if they have not yet done so.

“Children are expected to return to in-person school by the end of the month and will benefit greatly from vaccination,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “I’m calling on all parents with kids in this age group to book an appointment now for their child’s first dose if they are not yet vaccinated, or for their second dose if they are eligible.”

Children aged five to 11 who have already received their first dose of the vaccine are eligible to receive their second dose once eight weeks have passed since their first dose.

Eligible New Brunswickers encouraged to book booster dose

New Brunswickers eligible to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to book their appointment now as the number of hospitalizations in the province remain high.

Booster doses are available to everyone 18 and older, as long as five months have passed since their second dose.

To date, 62.3 per cent of the eligible population of people 50 and older have received their booster dose.

Appointments can be booked online at vaccination clinics offered through the Vitalité and Horizon health networks. Those unable to book an appointment online, or who need assistance, may call 1-833-437-1424.

Many pharmacies across the province are also offering vaccine clinics. Appointments can be made by contacting a participating pharmacy directly.

Since Jan. 10, more than 44,000 appointments have been booked for booster doses of an mRNA vaccine.

Hospitalizations

Public Health reported there are 10 people in intensive care and another 116 in hospital for a total of 126 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of those currently hospitalized, 74 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 101 are 60 or over, and six people are on a ventilator. Three people 19 and under are hospitalized. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating is not available on weekends. Updated information will be provided on Monday.

The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated and those who are over six months from their second dose. Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status, the age and origin of new cases, and additional information, is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

Two people have died as a result of COVID-19: a person 80-89 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a person 70-79 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Learn more

The entire province is currently in the Level 3 phase of the winter plan to manage COVID-19. More information on the COVID-19 alert system, including guidance on public health measures, restrictions and the mandatory order, is available online.

Other useful links:

Eligible small businesses and self-employed business people can receive funding support through Opportunities NB. Details are also available from Opportunities NB’s Business Navigators by emailing nav@navnb.ca or calling 1-833-799-7966.

MIL OSI Canada News –