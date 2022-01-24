MIL-OSI Asia-Pac: 93,000 foreigners currently have work permits in Vietnam

Source: Socialist Republic of Vietnam

A majority of Vietnamese enterprises employ foreigners on contract basis and pay their share of social insurance premiums for those with working contracts of one year or longer. Most of the foreigners are experts or skilled workers who usually hold managing positions in the companies in Vietnam.

In Hanoi, the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs granted or renewed work permits for over 10,000 foreigners last year, or 11 percent of the country’s total number.

