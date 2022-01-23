MIL-OSI New Zealand: Police investigating attempted aggravated robbery – Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

This morning at around 9am Police attended an attempted aggravated robbery at the Grower Direct Market on Yaldhurst Road, Sockburn, Christchurch.



Three offenders entered the store with what is believed to be a firearm and attempted to rob the store, although they were unsuccessful.



There were other customers in the store at the time, however no one was harmed.



Following the robbery attempt the offenders decamped in a vehicle which Police have now located close to the initial scene.



Enquiries are currently ongoing to find the offenders, if you have any information regarding the above events please contact 111 and quote the event number P049400211.



