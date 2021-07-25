MIL-OSI Asia-Pac: Vietnam welcomes US decision not to take trade action against Vietnam

Source: Socialist Republic of Vietnam

The USTR Office on July 23 issued a formal determination in the Vietnam Currency Section 301 investigation saying that the agreement reached between the US Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Vietnam provides a satisfactory resolution of the matter subject to investigation and accordingly that no trade action is warranted at this time.

Responding to reporters’ question about the decision of the USTR, the spokesperson said it is a positive step following the agreement reached on July 19 between the SBV and the US Department of Treasury.

She stressed that it is also the outcome of constructive dialogue with good wills of both sides to address outstanding problems in bilateral economic ties, towards building a stable and sustainable relationship benefiting both sides in the spirit of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the US.

