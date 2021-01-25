Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Amnesty International –

Prison officials in Egypt are subjecting prisoners of conscience and others held for political reasons to torture, cruel and inhuman conditions of detention and are deliberately denying them health care to punish dissent, Amnesty International said in a new damning report today highlighting how prison authorities’ callousness has led or contributed to deaths in custody and irreparable harm to prisoners’ health.

The report, “What do I care if you die?” Negligence and denial of health care in the Egyptian prisons released on the 10th anniversary of the start of Egypt’s 2011 uprising, paints a grim picture of the human rights crisis in Egyptian prisons, which president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government has packed with brave men and women who were at the forefront of the struggle for social and political justice. It also shows how prison authorities have failed to protect prisoners from the COVID-19 pandemic and regularly discriminate against prisoners from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“Prison officials show utter disregard for the lives and wellbeing of prisoners crammed into the country’s overcrowded prisons and largely ignore their health needs. They leave it to the prisoners’ families to provide them with medication, food and cash to buy basics like soap and inflict additional suffering by denying them adequate medical treatment or timely transfer to hospitals,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director.

“The authorities go further in intentionally depriving men and women detained solely for exercising their human rights and others held for political reasons health care, adequate food, and family visits. It is deplorable that the Egyptian authorities are seeking to intimidate and torment human rights defenders, politicians, activists and other actual or perceived opponents by denying them health care. When the denial causes severe pain or suffering and is a deliberate act for the purpose of punishment, it constitutes torture.”

The report documents the detention experiences of 67 individuals, held in three women’s prisons and 13 men’s prisons in seven governorates. Ten of them died in custody and two shortly after their release in 2019 and 2020.

Prison officials show utter disregard for the lives and wellbeing of prisoners crammed into the country’s overcrowded prisons and largely ignore their health needs.

MIL OSI NGO –