Source: State of Victoria Police

Monday, 25 January 2021 05:49

Officers from Melbourne East are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was doused with pepper spray and robbed at Yarra Park last week.

Investigators understand the boy was in the vicinity of the half basketball courts and walking towards Jolimont Railway Station when he was approached by two unknown males about 4.15am on Wednesday, 20 January.

The offenders discharged pepper spray and stole the boy’s red iPhone XR before fleeing south towards Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and required hospital treatment following the incident.

Investigators are appealing for anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to police.

The first male is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged 15 to 17-years, and was wearing all black.

The second male is perceived to be Pacific Islander in appearance, aged 15 to 17-years, with an olive complexion and was wearing a red and white hooded jumper, a black hat and a black face mask.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Nikki Ladgrove

Media Advisor

93644