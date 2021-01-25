Source: State of Victoria Police

Sunday, 24 January 2021 18:16

A routine patrol and check of a suspect vehicle by police overnight has uncovered a haul of imitation firearms and weapons in Braybrook.

Footscray police were on patrol when they spotted two vehicles and a number of people congregated at the bottom of Lacy Street about 11.55pm.

A check of the cars, a 2005 black Holden Commodore and a red 2003 Mazda sedan, revealed the Mazda was bearing false registration plates.

Police spoke to the group who stated they were there to practice driving a toy remote control car.

Officers searched the vehicles and located fifteen imitation firearms including; handguns, an imitation M16, imitation bolt action assault rifle, two crossbows and knives.

A quantity of suspected methylamphetamine and cannabis was also found.

Three men were arrested at the scene in relation to the items seized.

A 39-year-old man from Williamstown has been charged with 15 counts of prohibited person possess imitation firearm, possess cannabis, possess methylamphetamine and weapons offences.

He has been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

A 36-year-old man from Rippleside has been charged with three counts of possess imitation firearm and one count each of possess prohibited weapon and drug of dependence.

He has been bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2021.

The third man, a 44-year-old from Delahey, is expected to be charged on summons in relation to possessing a drug of dependence.

