Source: South Australia Police

A driver is in hospital and another will face court after an alleged hit-run crash at Pooraka overnight.

Just before 12.30am on Monday 25 January, patrols and paramedics were called to the intersection of Bridge Road and Wright Road, after reports of a Commodore sedan and a Toyota utility having crashed.

Police will allege the driver of the utility left the scene while the driver of the sedan, a 37-year-old man from Ingle Farm, was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around the same time, patrols spotted a Toyota utility with crash damage, travelling along Wright Road and pulled over the driver and breath tested him.

The 58-year-old from Valley View, returned an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.234 – almost five times the legal limit. He was reported for drink driving, driver without due care and fail to render assistance. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

The man’s utility was also impounded for 28 days and he was issued with an immediate 12 month loss of licence.

