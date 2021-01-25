Source: State of Victoria Police

A P-plate driver has been caught by police twice within minutes for driving offences in Abbotsford this morning.

Officers from Richmond first detected the blue Mercedes travelling at 123km/h on the Eastern Freeway around 3.50am.

The driver was intercepted on Hoddle Street, where police discovered the driver was failing to display P-plates and not complying with alcohol interlock conditions on his licence.

The 21-year-old Melbourne man was interviewed and advised he will be charged on summons to face court at a later date.

Officers told the man he could not drive his vehicle away as it did not comply with his licence conditions.

A short time later the officers left and were in total dismay when they saw the same car and driver travel past them.

Officers intercepted the car and the driver was again interviewed.

This time, the man had his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $873 and is expected be charged on summons with speeding, two counts of failing to display P-plates and breaching his interlock condition.

This impound forms part of Operation Amity, a road policing operation aimed at keeping the community safe on Victorian roads.

Police continue to use an intelligence-based approach to target locations and major arterials law-breaking drivers are expected to be, as people from metro Melbourne head to regional Victoria. This includes behaviour such as speeding, drink and drug driving, people not wearing seatbelts, mobile phone use and fatigue.

Operation Amity will run from 12.01am, Friday 22 January until 11.59pm, Tuesday 26 January and covers the Australia Day public holiday.

