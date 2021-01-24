Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Hong Kong Government special administrative region

SCS visits colleagues on duty at “restricted area” (with photos)

The Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Patrick Nip, today (January 24) visited civil service colleagues working in different positions in the compulsory testing operation at the specified “restricted area” in Jordan to give them encouragement. Mr Nip also visited the Command Centre to learn more about how colleagues monitored the entire operation and make suitable deployment of supplies and manpower. Mr Nip said, “About 3 000 civil servants from more than a dozen of departments of both the disciplined services and civilian grades participated in the operation. “These colleagues have worked closely together to perform different tasks, such as patrols, door visits, distribution of supplies, registration or various logistical support. “The completion of manpower deployment on such a large scale has been done in a very short time and this hinged on the full support of the heads of the departments as well as the dedication of the civil service. At the same time we are also grateful to the co-operation of members of the public, which has demonstrated that the community is united in the fight against the epidemic to achieve the goal of zero cases.”



