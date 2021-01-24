Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Hong Kong Government special administrative region

Princess Margaret Hospital announces a patient tested preliminarily positive to COVID-19

The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority: The spokesperson for Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) made the following announcement today (January 23) concerning a patient preliminarily tested positive to COVID-19: A 52-year-old male patient was admitted to PMH Accident and Emergency Department (AED) on January 22 due to epigastric pain, vomiting and fever. He did not have other respiratory symptoms at the time. Medical staff arranged an admission screening test of COVID-19 for the patient according to established procedures and he was then transferred to the surgical ward for further treatment. The patient today received the preliminary positive result of the COVID-19 test which he underwent in community on January 22. His test arranged by the hospital upon admission was also positive for COVID-19. The patient was immediately transferred to the isolation ward for further treatment with stable condition. The hospital’s infection control team conducted contact tracing accordingly. A patient who had stayed in the adjacent bed of the patient concerned in the surgical ward was classified as a close contact and will be quarantined for 14 days. The hospital will arrange viral tests for the patient. All staff members working in AED and the surgical ward concerned were equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment in accordance with infection control guidelines. No aerosol generating procedures had been performed during that period. So far no staff members have been classified as close contacts. The hospital has arranged thorough cleansing and disinfection of the ward concerned. PMH will continue to closely monitor the health condition of our staff and patients and communicate with the Centre for Health Protection about the latest situation.



Ends/Saturday, January 23, 2021Issued at HKT 19:55

