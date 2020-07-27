Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Motorists in the Papatoetoe area are advised to expect delays following an earlier single vehicle crash on Station Road.

The crash occurred around 1.15pm where the vehicle has collided with a power pole near the intersection with Hillcrest Road.

The vehicle’s sole occupant has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Power line contractors are required to repair the downed power pole.

Police are still at the scene assisting with cordons and traffic management will be put in place.

These are expected to be in place for some time while contractors complete their work.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible. We appreciate motorists’ cooperation this afternoon.

