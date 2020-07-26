Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced here Saturday the lineup of his new cabinet after the ruling People’s Action Party won a recent general election.

The appointments will take effect from July 27 when a swearing-in ceremony for the cabinet will take place.

Heng Swee Keat, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Finance, will take on an additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Lee said at a press conference at the Istana.

Senior Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam are staying on, while serving as the Coordinating Minister for National Security and the Coordinating Minister for Social Policies respectively.

Six of the fifteen ministries will be headed by new ministers.

Grace Fu will be appointed Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, as the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will be renamed the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Lawrence Wong will be appointed Minister for Education while maintaining his post as the Second Minister for Finance. Desmond Lee will be appointed Minister for National Development in Wong’s stead.

Masagos Zulkifli will move to head the Ministry for Social and Family Development. Ong Ye Kung will become Minister for Transport, replacing the retiring Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan.

Edwin Tong will be appointed Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, the ministry Fu has been leading.

Indranee Rajah will be appointed Second Minister for National Development. She will remain Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and as the Second Minister for Finance.

Maliki Osman will be appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs. Tan See Leng will be appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Manpower and for Trade and Industry.

The grave situation that Singapore is currently facing puts a premium on experience and a sure touch, Lee Hsien Loong said at the press conference, adding that this is why most Cabinet ministers are experienced with at least one term of government as political office-holders.

He noted that he is rotating the ministers, especially the younger ones, to gain exposure and experience.

The People’s Action Party won 83 of the 93 parliamentary seats in Singapore’s general election taking place on July 10. It won the election with 61.24 percent of votes, compared to 69.86 percent in last election in 2015.

