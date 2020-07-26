Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Australian Federal Police

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) High Risk Offenders (HRTO) team has charged a 23-year-old Sydney woman with allegedly breaching a Control Order concerning the misuse of her permitted mobile phone. The woman is expected to face Parramatta Court today (Sunday, 26 July 2020).

Yesterday (Saturday, 25 July 2020), AFP officers arrested a 23-year-old woman in Western Sydney for allegedly breaching a Control Order. Control Orders allow restrictions to be placed on a person’s movements and activities.

She has been charged with a number of counts of contravening a Control Order, contrary to section 104.27 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

Breaches of the conditions carry a potential maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

The AFP, NSW Police Force and partner agencies use Commonwealth and State legislative measures, including Control Orders, to ensure the ongoing safety of the Australian community.

The AFP was granted an Interim Control Order for this woman in the Federal Court in New South Wales on 19 December 2019. The Federal Court confirmed the Control Order on 3 February 2020.

No specific and impending threat to the community has been identified in relation to this matter.

Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you think that information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

