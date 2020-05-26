Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Labour Party UK

Ian Murray MP, Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary, commenting on the resignation of Douglas Ross MP from Government over the Dominic Cummings controversy, said:

“Douglas was a fair and reasonable minister who has done the decent thing and resigned from a government that is out of control.

“Integrity has been sadly lacking from this government, especially over the last 72 hours, so I commend him for making this difficult decision.

“He understands that it’s not acceptable to have one rule for Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, another for everybody else.

“Douglas has shown more integrity than Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw and other UK Government ministers who have defended the indefensible and couldn’t be more out of touch with the people of Scotland and the UK.”

MIL OSI United Kingdom –