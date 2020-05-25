Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Hamilton Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 17-year-old Nugi Reeves.

Nugi, who is about 170-185cm tall and of thin build, was last seen in the Hillcrest area on Friday afternoon.

At the time he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the arms, blue jeans, Converse high top sneakers, a black beanie and was carrying a black backpack.

Nugi may still be in the Hamilton area but has connections to Auckland.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to 105, quoting file number 200522/2122.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre



MIL OSI New Zealand News –