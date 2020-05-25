Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





The message reads, in part:

“The legendary “Komsomolka” has travelled a long creative path over these years and has written brilliant unforgettable pages in the history of the Russian media. The newspaper has published famous poets and writers, politicians and public figures and unrivalled masters of reporting and opinion journalism. And we will definitely always remember the Komsomolskaya Pravda military correspondents and staff who loyally performed their professional and civic duty and displayed unparalleled heroism and bravery. Many of them did not return home.

It is crucial that the current staff of the newspaper pass on these traditions from generation to generation and strive to retain the newspaper’s flagship position in the Russia media market. This is why your readers always appreciate the ever-recognisable brand of their beloved “Komsomolka”.”

