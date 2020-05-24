Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Hong Kong Government special administrative region

Civil Aviation Department follows up on runway incident

A runway incident occurred at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) yesterday (May 22) evening. No one was injured and the operation of the HKIA was not affected by the incident. The Civil Aviation Department (CAD) carried out initial investigation which revealed that at about 6.15pm last evening, a Federal Express MD11 freighter (flight number: FX9741) travelling from Anchorage to Hong Kong was approaching the South Runway (25L), meanwhile a Hong Kong Airlines A330 airliner (flight number: HX765) with no passenger on board from Hong Kong to Bangkok, was on its take-off run. Before landing, the crew of the Federal Express freighter noticed the aircraft ahead had not fully departed from the runway and decided to execute a missed approach. The Hong Kong Airlines airliner was not affected and took off as normal. The Federal Express freighter landed uneventfully from another approach after completing the missed approach. According to the preliminary information, when the Federal Express freighter commenced the climb during the missed approach, the two aircraft were more than 1.7 kilometers apart. The CAD attaches great importance to the runway incident and is sparing no effort to investigate it. The CAD has reported also the incident to the Air Accident Investigation Authority in accordance with the established mechanism.



