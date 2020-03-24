Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





South China’s island province of Hainan on Tuesday reduced its existing number of cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to zero.

After recovery, the last COVID-19 patient in the province, a 40-year-old woman surnamed Zeng, was discharged from Hainan General Hospital in Haikou, capital of Hainan, at around 9:00 a.m.

“I feel so happy that I can finally leave the hospital today,” said Zeng.

Hainan has so far registered 168 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. It has not reported any new infections for 33 consecutive days.

As a popular tourist destination, Hainan received more than 83 million tourists from home and abroad last year.

China aims to build Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025 and a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

