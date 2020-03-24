Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Hong Kong Information Services

(To watch the full press conference with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government today announced that it will ban non-Hong Kong residents coming from overseas countries or territories arriving at the airport from entering Hong Kong for 14 days starting from March 25.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement this afternoon during a press conference.

Non-Hong Kong residents arriving in Hong Kong from the Mainland, Macau and Taiwan who have been to overseas countries or territories in the past 14 days will also be banned from entering.

“From Wednesday onwards, we will disallow non-Hong Kong residents coming from overseas countries arriving at the Hong Kong International Airport to enter Hong Kong,” Mrs Lam said.

Responding to a question on the timing of the measure, she said: “We are basing our decisions on science, on facts and figures, on evidence and also on the expert advice of the four professors on the expert advisory panel.

“Politics or pressure is not something that come into the formula because it would be very risky to base public health decisions just because certain people have demanded for them.”

