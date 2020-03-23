Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

Australia’s two largest states have decided to take significant new steps to combat the COVID-19, with both states announcing that non-essential activities and businesses will be shut down from midday Monday.

The closures come as the number of confirmed cases across Australia exceed 1609, with New South Wales and Victoria making up the bulk of infections.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement Monday that pubs, churches, cinemas, indoor sports venues including gyms and casinos will be closed. Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

Victoria has adopted similar shutdown measures, and Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a special task force of 500 police to enforce the restrictions.

MIL OSI China News –