Source: Australian Federal Police

This is a joint media release between the Australian Federal Police and New South Wales Police.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) has charged a third man following the culmination of operational activity last week on NSW’s South Coast.

A 19-year-old Falls Creek man was arrested by NSW JCTT investigators on Saturday (21 March 2020), and subsequently charged with one count of possession of an unauthorised firearm, contrary to Section 7 (1) of the Firearms Act 1996. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

The arrest of this man followed enquiries by the NSW JCTT into his alleged links to a 21-year-old Sanctuary Point man charged with a terrorism offence on Sunday 15 March 2020, and a 23-year-old Batemans Bay man charged with a terrorism offence last Friday (20 March 2020).

The 19-year-old man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Nowra Local Court on Monday 1 June 2020.

Investigations by the NSW JCTT remain ongoing.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team is comprised of the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police Force, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and NSW Crime Commission.

Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be.

The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.

NSW Police Force Media Unit: (02) 8263 6100

AFP Media: (02) 5126 9297

