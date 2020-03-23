Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Hong Kong Government special administrative region

Government places vigorous enforcement efforts on regulation on compulsory quarantine of persons arriving at Hong Kong from foreign places

A Government spokesman said today (March 22) that since the introduction of compulsory quarantine arrangements for persons arriving at Hong Kong from foreign places on March 19, the Government has been enforcing the regulation with full force in the past two days. Law enforcement agencies have been conducting spot checks against suspected offenders with the aid of electronic monitoring systems. Five persons were found to have left their dwelling places without permission, with two of them removed or cut off the electronic wristbands. Following the successful interception of the five persons by the Police, the Department of Health has immediately started the relevant investigation in collaboration with the Police and is collecting evidence for the Department of Justice’s consideration of prosecution. All the five persons concerned have been sent to quarantine centres subsequently. During the Police’s operations, 36 persons were also found to have left their dwelling places without permission. The Police will place them into the wanted list and continue to locate them. The Government strongly condemns anyone who intends to contravene quarantine orders. Such actions increase the risk of community transmission and will bring about negative impact to the health of others and public at-large. The Government will not tolerate such utterly irresponsible actions and will follow up seriously. Leaving dwelling places without permission is a criminal offence and offenders are subject to a maximum imprisonment for six months and fine of $25,000. The Government urged all persons under quarantine to follow the law and appeals to members of public to report contravention to the Police.



Ends/Sunday, March 22, 2020Issued at HKT 22:31

