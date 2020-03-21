Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Republic of Turkey

We are saddened to receive the news that this morning’s terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Zabul, Afghanistan resulted in loss of lives of many Afghan security forces.

We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan.

On this occasion, we reiterate that nothing can be achieved by means of violence and call on all parties to end violence to create a proper ground for Intra-Afghan negotiations.

MIL OSI Mediterranean News –