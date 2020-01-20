Source: United Kingdom – Government Statements

The International Programme Fund (which includes the former Magna Carta Fund) encourages the promotion and protection of human rights, democracy and the rule of law by supporting high-impact projects which promote institution-building, universal issues and that help alleviate the underlying causes of human rights problems.

For the 2020/21 financial year the British Embassy in Beijing is looking for innovative project ideas to be implemented in China to support the following key areas:

Rights-protection, fairness, and effectiveness in China’s legal and judicial system, including on reducing death penalty;

Freedom of religion or belief and cultural rights;

Freedom of expression, including media freedom and academic freedom;

Civil society;

Human rights defenders.

We welcome bids from organisations based in China and internationally.

Selection criteria:

Bids will be assessed against the following criteria:

project impact – delivering sustainable, meaningful change

project viability – including the capacity of implementing organisation to a) engage with key stakeholders to deliver key outcomes and b) deliver 85% of programmed expenditure by the end of December 2020

project design – there must be clear links between the proposed intervention and the project outcomes

risk management – robust analysis of key risks, and a plan of action to manage and mitigate those risks

value for money – the number of direct beneficiaries engaged and the scale of achievable outcomes should be competitive; and the ability to draw in co-funding from other partners will also be considered

The reach and range of partners engaged, dissemination strategy and potential to replicate your project will also be considered.

We draw your attention to a few key points:

we anticipate accepting bids in the region of £50,000 – £90,000, but will be open to consider smaller or larger bids in exceptional circumstances

85% of programmed expenditure must be delivered by the end of December 2020.

there is no guarantee of funding for a second year of activity, but implementers may wish to consider how projects could be scaled up if funding were to be agreed

we do not fund service-delivery projects; all funding must be activity-based (not for general staff costs, office rental etc.)

Process:

Project proposals must be received by 23:59 (GMT) on Friday 13th March. Late proposals will not be considered. Please state clearly under which of the key areas listed above the project falls; Proposals must be submitted using the attached forms only (Project Proposal Form and Activity Based Budget), which must be completed in English. Please ensure you complete the correct Project Proposal Form (there are two different forms depending on whether the total cost of the project is over or under £80,000); Proposals must be submitted to: China.MCF@fco.gov.uk; We will aim to inform successful implementers in early April.

