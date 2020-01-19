Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

I. Households’ Income

 

In 2019, the per capita disposable income of Chinese residents was 30,733 yuan, an increase of 8.9 percent in nominal terms over the same period of last year, and a real increase of 5.8 percent after deducting price factors. Among them, the per capita disposable income of urban households was 42,359 yuan, an increase of 7.9 percent (the follows are all nominal increase on a year-on-year basis if not specified noted). After deducting the price factor, the actual increase was 5.0 percent; the per capita disposable income of rural households was 16,021 yuan, an increase of 9.6 percent, and after deducting the price factor, the actual increase was 6.2 percent.

 

In 2019, the median per capita disposable income was 26,523 yuan, up 9.0 percent, and the median was 86.3 percent of the average. Among them, the median per capita disposable income of urban households was 39,244 yuan, up 7.8 percent, 92.6 percent of the average; the median per capita disposable income of rural households was 14,389 yuan, up 10.1 percent, 89.8 percent of the average.

 

 

According to the source of income, in 2019, the per capita income of wages and salaries of the whole country was 17,186 yuan, an increase of 8.6 percent, accounting for 55.9 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net business income was 5,247 yuan, an increase of 8.1 percent, accounting for 17.1 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net property income was 2,619 yuan, an increase of 10.1 percent, accounting for 8.5 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net transfer income was 5,680 yuan, an increase of 9.9 percent, accounting for 18.5 percent of the disposable income.

 

II. Consumption Expenditure of Households

 

In 2019, the per capita consumption expenditure of the whole country was 21,559 yuan, a nominal increase of 8.6 percent over the same period of last year, and a real increase of 5.5 percent after deducting the price factor. Among them, the per capita consumption expenditure of urban households was 28,063 yuan, an increase of 7.5 percent, with a real increase of 4.6 percent after deducting the price factor; the per capita consumption expenditure of rural households was 13,328 yuan, an increase of 9.9 percent, with a real increase of 6.5 percent after deducting the price factor.

 

In 2019, the per capita consumption expenditure of food, tobacco and alcohol was 6,084 yuan, an increase of 8.0 percent, accounting for 28.2 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure of clothing was 1,338 yuan, an increase of 3.8 percent, accounting for 6.2 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of housing was 5,055 yuan, an increase of 8.8 percent, accounting for 23.4 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of household goods and services was 1,281 yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent, accounting for 5.9 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of transportation and communication was 2,862 yuan, an increase of 7.0 percent, accounting for 13.3 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of education, culture and recreation was 2,513 yuan, an increase of 12.9 percent, accounting for 11.7 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of health care and medical services was 1,902 yuan, an increase of 12.9 percent, accounting for 8.8 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; and that of consumption of other goods and services reached 524 yuan, an increase of 9.7 percent, accounting for 2.4 percent of per capita consumption.

 

 

Table 1 Income and Expenditure Nationwide in 2019

 

 

Item

Absolute Value

( yuan)

 

Y/Y(%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Per Capita Income Nationwide

30733

8.95.8

　Grouped by Permanent Residence

 

 

Urban Households

42359

7.95.0

Rural Households

16021

9.66.2

　Grouped by Income Source

 

 

Income of Wages and Salaries

17186

8.6

Net Business Income

5247

8.1

Net Income from Property

2619

10.1

Net Income from Transfer

5680

9.9

Total Per Capita Income Nationwide Median

26523

9.0

　Grouped by Permanent Residence

 

 

Urban Households

39244

7.8

Rural Households

14389

10.1

Total Per Capita Expenditure Nationwide

21559

8.65.5

　Grouped by Permanent Residence

 

 

Urban Households

28063

7.54.6

Rural Households

13328

9.96.5

　Grouped by Consumption Category

 

 

Food, tobacco and liquor

6084

8.0

Clothing

1338

3.8

Residence

5055

8.8

Household facilities, articles and services

1281

4.8

Transportation and telecommunication

2862

7.0

Education, culture and recreation

2513

12.9

Health care and medical services

1902

12.9

Miscellaneous goods and services

524

9.7

 

 

 

Notes:

1. Per capita disposable income of households = per capita disposable income of urban households * proportion of urban population + per capita disposable income of rural households * proportion of rural population.

2. Nominal growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year – 1) * 100%; actual growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year / per capita consumer price index of households in the same period – 1) * 100%.

3. The per capita income and expenditure data of the whole country is based on the basic data of sampling survey of more than 100000 households, and weighted and summarized according to the number of households represented by each sample household. Influenced by urbanization, population migration and other factors, the composition of population in different periods has changed, which sometimes leads to the phenomenon that the growth rate of some income and Expenditure Projects of the whole country exceeds the growth range of corresponding income and Expenditure Projects of urban and rural households. It is mainly in the process of urbanization that some people with higher income in rural areas enter urban areas, but they belong to lower income groups in urban areas, and their migration has a pull down effect on part of the income and expenditure of urban and rural households; however, no matter in urban or rural areas, the growth effect will be reflected in the income and expenditure growth of all households.

4. In the growth column compared with the previous year, the data in brackets is the actual growth rate, while others are the nominal growth rate.

5. The average and median income are statistics reflecting the trend of households’ income concentration. The average can not only directly reflect the overall situation, but also reflect the overall structure, which is convenient for the comparison of income levels of different groups, but also vulnerable to the influence of extreme data; the median reflects the situation of the object in the middle position, which is relatively stable and can avoid the influence of extreme data, but cannot reflect the structure.

 

 

 

Table 2: Income and Expenditure of Urban and Rural Households in 2019

 

 

Item

Absolute Value

(yuan)

 

Nominal Increase

Y/Y

(%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Per Capita Income of Urban Households

42359

7.9

　Grouped by Income Source

 

 

Income of Wages and Salaries

25565

7.5

Net Business Income

4840

9.0

Net Income from Property

4391

9.0

Net Income from Transfer

7563

8.2

Total Per Capita Expenditure of Urban Households

28063

7.5

　Grouped by Consumption Category

 

 

Food, tobacco and liquor

7733

6.8

Clothing

1832

1.3

Residence

6780

8.4

Household facilities, articles and services

1689

3.7

Transportation and telecommunication

3671

5.7

Education, culture and recreation

3328

11.9

Health care and medical services

2283

11.6

Miscellaneous goods and services

747

8.7

Total Per Capita Income of Rural Households

16021

9.6

　Grouped by Income Source

 

 

Income of Wages and Salaries

6583

9.8

Net Business Income

5762

7.5

Net Income from Property

377

10.3

Net Income from Transfer

3298

12.9

Total Per Capita Expenditure of Rural Households

13328

9.9

　Grouped by Consumption Category

 

 

Food, tobacco and liquor

3998

9.7

Clothing

713

10.1

Residence

2871

7.9

Household facilities, articles and services

764

6.0

Transportation and telecommunication

1837

8.7

Education, culture and recreation

1482

13.8

Health care and medical services

1421

14.6

Miscellaneous goods and services

241

10.6

 

 

 
           

 
           

Annotations:

 

1. Explanatory Notes

 

Disposable income of Households refers to the sum of final consumption expenditure and savings that residents can use, that is, the income that residents can use for free disposal, including both cash income and physical income. According to the source of income, disposable income includes wage and salary income, net business income, net property income and net transfer income.

 

Consumer spending refers to all the expenditures that residents use to meet their daily needs, including both cash and physical consumption. Consumer spending includes eight categories: food, tobacco and alcohol, clothing, housing, daily necessities and services, transportation and communication, education, culture and recreation, medical care and other supplies and services.

 

The median of the nationwide per capita disposable income of households refers to the per capita disposable income of households which lies in the middle of all surveyed households ranked from low to high on the basis of per capita disposable income level.

 

The quarterly income and expenditure data do not include the income and consumption of the self-produced and self-used parts of households, and the annual income and expenditure data includes.

 

2.Survey Methods

 

The national and sub urban and rural households’ income and expenditure data comes from the household income and expenditure and living conditions survey organized and implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics, which is released quarterly.

 

Using stratified, multi-stage, probability sampling method proportional to the size of population, the National Bureau of Statistics randomly selected 160000 households in 1800 counties (cities, districts) of 31 provinces (regions, cities) as survey households.

 

According to the unified system and method, the survey organizations directly under the National Bureau of statistics will organize the household to record and collect the data of households’ income, expenditure, family operation, production and investment; meanwhile, according to the unified questionnaire, collect other surveys such as the employment of household members and labor force, the ownership of housing and durable consumer goods, and the enjoyment of households’ basic social and public services. After the completion of data collection, the municipal and county survey organizations use unified methods and data processing procedures to code, review and input the original investigation data, and then directly transmit the basic household data to the National Bureau of Statistics for unified summary and calculation.

 

 

