Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

I. Households’ Income

In 2019, the per capita disposable income of Chinese residents was 30,733 yuan, an increase of 8.9 percent in nominal terms over the same period of last year, and a real increase of 5.8 percent after deducting price factors. Among them, the per capita disposable income of urban households was 42,359 yuan, an increase of 7.9 percent (the follows are all nominal increase on a year-on-year basis if not specified noted). After deducting the price factor, the actual increase was 5.0 percent; the per capita disposable income of rural households was 16,021 yuan, an increase of 9.6 percent, and after deducting the price factor, the actual increase was 6.2 percent.

In 2019, the median per capita disposable income was 26,523 yuan, up 9.0 percent, and the median was 86.3 percent of the average. Among them, the median per capita disposable income of urban households was 39,244 yuan, up 7.8 percent, 92.6 percent of the average; the median per capita disposable income of rural households was 14,389 yuan, up 10.1 percent, 89.8 percent of the average.

According to the source of income, in 2019, the per capita income of wages and salaries of the whole country was 17,186 yuan, an increase of 8.6 percent, accounting for 55.9 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net business income was 5,247 yuan, an increase of 8.1 percent, accounting for 17.1 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net property income was 2,619 yuan, an increase of 10.1 percent, accounting for 8.5 percent of the disposable income; the per capita net transfer income was 5,680 yuan, an increase of 9.9 percent, accounting for 18.5 percent of the disposable income.

II. Consumption Expenditure of Households

In 2019, the per capita consumption expenditure of the whole country was 21,559 yuan, a nominal increase of 8.6 percent over the same period of last year, and a real increase of 5.5 percent after deducting the price factor. Among them, the per capita consumption expenditure of urban households was 28,063 yuan, an increase of 7.5 percent, with a real increase of 4.6 percent after deducting the price factor; the per capita consumption expenditure of rural households was 13,328 yuan, an increase of 9.9 percent, with a real increase of 6.5 percent after deducting the price factor.

In 2019, the per capita consumption expenditure of food, tobacco and alcohol was 6,084 yuan, an increase of 8.0 percent, accounting for 28.2 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; the per capita consumption expenditure of clothing was 1,338 yuan, an increase of 3.8 percent, accounting for 6.2 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of housing was 5,055 yuan, an increase of 8.8 percent, accounting for 23.4 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of household goods and services was 1,281 yuan, an increase of 4.8 percent, accounting for 5.9 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of transportation and communication was 2,862 yuan, an increase of 7.0 percent, accounting for 13.3 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of education, culture and recreation was 2,513 yuan, an increase of 12.9 percent, accounting for 11.7 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; that of health care and medical services was 1,902 yuan, an increase of 12.9 percent, accounting for 8.8 percent of the per capita consumption expenditure; and that of consumption of other goods and services reached 524 yuan, an increase of 9.7 percent, accounting for 2.4 percent of per capita consumption.

Table 1 Income and Expenditure Nationwide in 2019 Item Absolute Value ( yuan) Y/Y(%) Total Per Capita Income Nationwide 30733 8.9（5.8） Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 42359 7.9（5.0） Rural Households 16021 9.6（6.2） Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 17186 8.6 Net Business Income 5247 8.1 Net Income from Property 2619 10.1 Net Income from Transfer 5680 9.9 Total Per Capita Income Nationwide Median 26523 9.0 Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 39244 7.8 Rural Households 14389 10.1 Total Per Capita Expenditure Nationwide 21559 8.6（5.5） Grouped by Permanent Residence Urban Households 28063 7.5（4.6） Rural Households 13328 9.9（6.5） Grouped by Consumption Category Food, tobacco and liquor 6084 8.0 Clothing 1338 3.8 Residence 5055 8.8 Household facilities, articles and services 1281 4.8 Transportation and telecommunication 2862 7.0 Education, culture and recreation 2513 12.9 Health care and medical services 1902 12.9 Miscellaneous goods and services 524 9.7 Notes: 1. Per capita disposable income of households = per capita disposable income of urban households * proportion of urban population + per capita disposable income of rural households * proportion of rural population. 2. Nominal growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year – 1) * 100%; actual growth rate of per capita disposable income of households = (per capita disposable income of households in the current year / per capita disposable income of households in the previous year / per capita consumer price index of households in the same period – 1) * 100%. 3. The per capita income and expenditure data of the whole country is based on the basic data of sampling survey of more than 100000 households, and weighted and summarized according to the number of households represented by each sample household. Influenced by urbanization, population migration and other factors, the composition of population in different periods has changed, which sometimes leads to the phenomenon that the growth rate of some income and Expenditure Projects of the whole country exceeds the growth range of corresponding income and Expenditure Projects of urban and rural households. It is mainly in the process of urbanization that some people with higher income in rural areas enter urban areas, but they belong to lower income groups in urban areas, and their migration has a pull down effect on part of the income and expenditure of urban and rural households; however, no matter in urban or rural areas, the growth effect will be reflected in the income and expenditure growth of all households. 4. In the growth column compared with the previous year, the data in brackets is the actual growth rate, while others are the nominal growth rate. 5. The average and median income are statistics reflecting the trend of households’ income concentration. The average can not only directly reflect the overall situation, but also reflect the overall structure, which is convenient for the comparison of income levels of different groups, but also vulnerable to the influence of extreme data; the median reflects the situation of the object in the middle position, which is relatively stable and can avoid the influence of extreme data, but cannot reflect the structure. Table 2: Income and Expenditure of Urban and Rural Households in 2019 Item Absolute Value (yuan) Nominal Increase Y/Y (%) Total Per Capita Income of Urban Households 42359 7.9 Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 25565 7.5 Net Business Income 4840 9.0 Net Income from Property 4391 9.0 Net Income from Transfer 7563 8.2 Total Per Capita Expenditure of Urban Households 28063 7.5 Grouped by Consumption Category Food, tobacco and liquor 7733 6.8 Clothing 1832 1.3 Residence 6780 8.4 Household facilities, articles and services 1689 3.7 Transportation and telecommunication 3671 5.7 Education, culture and recreation 3328 11.9 Health care and medical services 2283 11.6 Miscellaneous goods and services 747 8.7 Total Per Capita Income of Rural Households 16021 9.6 Grouped by Income Source Income of Wages and Salaries 6583 9.8 Net Business Income 5762 7.5 Net Income from Property 377 10.3 Net Income from Transfer 3298 12.9 Total Per Capita Expenditure of Rural Households 13328 9.9 Grouped by Consumption Category Food, tobacco and liquor 3998 9.7 Clothing 713 10.1 Residence 2871 7.9 Household facilities, articles and services 764 6.0 Transportation and telecommunication 1837 8.7 Education, culture and recreation 1482 13.8 Health care and medical services 1421 14.6 Miscellaneous goods and services 241 10.6

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Disposable income of Households refers to the sum of final consumption expenditure and savings that residents can use, that is, the income that residents can use for free disposal, including both cash income and physical income. According to the source of income, disposable income includes wage and salary income, net business income, net property income and net transfer income.

Consumer spending refers to all the expenditures that residents use to meet their daily needs, including both cash and physical consumption. Consumer spending includes eight categories: food, tobacco and alcohol, clothing, housing, daily necessities and services, transportation and communication, education, culture and recreation, medical care and other supplies and services.

The median of the nationwide per capita disposable income of households refers to the per capita disposable income of households which lies in the middle of all surveyed households ranked from low to high on the basis of per capita disposable income level.

The quarterly income and expenditure data do not include the income and consumption of the self-produced and self-used parts of households, and the annual income and expenditure data includes.

2.Survey Methods

The national and sub urban and rural households’ income and expenditure data comes from the household income and expenditure and living conditions survey organized and implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics, which is released quarterly.

Using stratified, multi-stage, probability sampling method proportional to the size of population, the National Bureau of Statistics randomly selected 160000 households in 1800 counties (cities, districts) of 31 provinces (regions, cities) as survey households.

According to the unified system and method, the survey organizations directly under the National Bureau of statistics will organize the household to record and collect the data of households’ income, expenditure, family operation, production and investment; meanwhile, according to the unified questionnaire, collect other surveys such as the employment of household members and labor force, the ownership of housing and durable consumer goods, and the enjoyment of households’ basic social and public services. After the completion of data collection, the municipal and county survey organizations use unified methods and data processing procedures to code, review and input the original investigation data, and then directly transmit the basic household data to the National Bureau of Statistics for unified summary and calculation.

