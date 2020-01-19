Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Government of Victoria 2

Victorians who have had their homes, shops and sheds destroyed in this season’s bushfires can have their properties cleaned up at no cost, so communities can start rebuilding as soon as possible.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud and Minister for Police and Emergency Services Lisa Neville announced today the fast, fully-funded and far-reaching 2020 Clean-up Program.

The Victoria and Commonwealth Governments will jointly provide up to $75 million for the program to demolish, remove and safely dispose of all buildings destroyed or damaged beyond repair.

Insured and uninsured property owners won’t be required to contribute to the cost of the program.

This eases the pressure on families who have endured the loss of property and cuts out complex red tape that could delay rebuilding or discourage participation. The voluntary program is open to all affected property owners.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said this is an important step on the path to recovery.

“We will come with you on that journey, giving you a helping hand and hope for the future.”

“This is not just rebuilding homes and buildings, it’s rebuilding lives and communities.”

The Victorian Minister for Police and Emergency Services Lisa Neville said the announcement means work can begin immediately.

“This is about clearing the debris, cutting red tape and reducing costs for the community, so everyone can start the important work of rebuilding as soon as possible.”

“We’re fully-funding this program and won’t be sending the clean-up bill to affected Victorians who have already been through so much.”

In addition, the Insurance Council of Australia has assured the Victorian Government that all savings insurers accrue from the Government-funded clean-up will be passed on directly to policy holders so they can use those funds to help rebuild their lives.

Grocon, which undertook the 2015 Wye River bushfire clean-up, has been selected to undertake the 2020 clean-up program and will be available on the ground as soon as Victorians register.

Grocon will prioritise local contractors to destroy, remove and dispose of all buildings destroyed or damaged beyond repair by bushfire, including residential, commercial and public buildings, and out-buildings such as sheds.

The removal of fencing, trees and vehicles may also be included where it is necessary for the safe clean-up of buildings.

Property owners are encouraged to register for the 2020 Clean-Up Program at https://www.vic.gov.au/bushfire-recovery-victoria or by phoning 1800 560 760.

MIL OSI News –