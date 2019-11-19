Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a special edition Galaxy Note10+ in advance of the December 20 release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The collaboration will unite two Galaxies – a galaxy far, far away, and the Samsung Galaxy – to generate excitement for the final installment in the Skywalker saga. To commemorate this event, Samsung will release a special edition Galaxy Note 10+, featuring Star Wars-inspired design elements and digital content. This special edition device will be bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item, an S Pen, and Galaxy Buds. The bundle also comes with exclusive Star Wars-themed content including wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds for fans to enjoy.

The Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Special Edition will be available in select markets* beginning in December 2019, which is one of several interactions that Samsung and Lucasfilm have planned to bring a joyous colliding of two Galaxies. As Lucasfilm announced in early October, Samsung has joined forces with Star Wars to engage its passionate users with its best devices and the Galaxy brand in a new and exciting way. The special edition device adds to the collaboration between Samsung and Lucasfilm which includes the recently launched holiday campaign film, celebrating the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Edition will be available in limited quantities in an Unlocked by Samsung version, for $1,299.99 starting December 13 in the United States. Amazon, select Best Buy stores, select Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and the Samsung Experience Stores will carry the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Edition. Since its launch earlier this year, the Galaxy Note10+ has empowered millions of people around the world to be more productive, and unleash their creativity.

A state-of-the-art mobile device, the Galaxy Note10+ combines stunning design and powerful performance with productive tools and pro-grade camera technology that help users make the most of every moment. By releasing the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Special Edition, Samsung hopes to inspire Star Wars fans worldwide to make the most of every moment.

*Note to Editors: Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK and USA.



About the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars™ Special Edition

Samsung Electronics Mobile Business celebrates the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a special collaboration of the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition that showcases a connected world powered by Galaxy.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

MIL OSI Economics –