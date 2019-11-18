Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Australian Trade and Investment Commission – Austrade

18 Nov 2019

The Department of Education have released YTD September 2019 international student data. Key results include:

Total enrolments increased by 10.6 per cent, while commencements increased by 9 per cent

VET had the strongest growth in commencements (17.5 per cent), followed by higher education (10.1 per cent) and ELICOS (3.3 per cent)

Declines in commencements were experienced by schools (down 7.6 per cent) and non-award (down 4.3 percent), with enrolments also falling in these sectors

Of the top 25 markets by enrolments, the three fastest growing were the Philippines (69.5 per cent), India (36.5 per cent) and Nepal (36.4 per cent).

China, India and Nepal accounted for 50.2 per cent of all enrolments

MIP subscribers can view the latest data on the Student data dashboard, and a public monthly summary is also available student data and summaries and news.

Data enquiries can be directed to IEdata@austrade.gov.au

