Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults on women travelling on buses in east and north London are launching a fresh appeal to help identify a man they wish to speak to.

A new image has been released by the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command which is leading enquiries into the nine offences between Thursday, 4 July and Wednesday, 25 September.

PC Chris Bowman, Roads and Transport Policing, said: “We clearly need to find whoever is responsible for these assaults, and I would like to thank the women for coming forward to report them.

“Although our public transport system is generally safe, this does not diminish the fact that one such offence is one too many. Under no circumstances will this offending be tolerated and this linked series is being investigated using as many resources as possible.

“It is imperative women in London should be able to board public transport without fear of being targeted.

“Each incident has left the women targeted feeling very upset and shocked, and they are being supported by my team.

“We have carried out extensive enquiries to try and identify this man, and we are now asking the public to contact us if they recognise him.

“Please come forward if you know who he is, whether that means making a report to us directly, or via Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The women who were sexually assaulted by touching are between the ages of 23 and 62 years old, with the majority aged in their 20s.

The incidents have taken place on a number of bus routes including the 38, 48, 279, 254, 149 and 253.

They have been committed from late afternoon onwards but primarily between 19:00 and 23:00hrs.

None of the victims were left with physical injuries following the incidents.

Anyone who recognises the man in the images, or has related information to share, is asked to call detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command via 101 or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime prevention advice can be found on our website via www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/

