Source: Central Bank of Bahrain

Published on 17 November 2019

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – 17th November 2019 – Head of Fintech and Innovation Unit at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Yasmeen Al Sharaf, participated as a speaker at the Digital Financial Inclusion Summit organized by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) on 6 – 7 November in Cairo. The summit brings together key global and regional financial sector leaders, decision makers, experts and entrepreneurs to discuss digital financial inclusion, and the role of financial services in meeting the requirements of the digital economy, cloud computing and blockchain.

During a panel session entitled “Transforming through public and private cooperation”, Al Sharaf highlighted the fact that Bahrain has a track record as a business-friendly environment and is home to the Gulf’s largest financial services sector.

Ms. Al Sharaf also discussed how the CBB’s Regulatory Sandbox has become a catalyst for innovation, as startups and financial institutions come together to test out their innovative financial solutions.

Al Sharaf emphasized that despite the advancement of electronic payment systems and the CBB’s initiatives in encouraging the use of cashless methods, the CBB will continue its efforts in integrating the latest technologies and solutions to enhance financial inclusion in line with the digital economy requirements.

