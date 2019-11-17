Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: South Australia Police

Western District Police are investigating a fire that has gutted a house under construction at Croydon this morning.

Just after 8am, on Sunday 17 November, police and fire crews were called to Day Terrace, following several reports from local residents of a house on fire.

On arrival, the home which is currently unoccupied due to major renovations, was well ablaze.

Fire fighters were able to bring the fire under control before it could damage neighbouring properties, but the blaze destroyed the house under construction.

Fire Cause Investigators are attending to determine the cause of the fire which is being treated as suspicious.

Police are currently investigating whether a man who was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital this morning with serious burns, is linked to the incident.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

