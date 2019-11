Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office 2

China has a total of 275 laws in effect, according to official sources.

Among the 275 laws, there are the Constitution and 44 laws related to the Constitution, 34 civil and commercial laws, 89 administrative laws, 71 economic laws, 24 social laws, 1 criminal law, and 11 procedural and non-procedural laws, according to a symposium on local legislation held in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming on Wednesday.

