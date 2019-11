Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





All lanes of Tolo Highway re-open

The clearance on Tolo Highway has been completed today (November 16) and traffic has resumed. All lanes of Tolo Highway southbound and northbound have been re-opened. Road users are advised to pay attention when they pass by the location concerned.



Ends/Saturday, November 16, 2019Issued at HKT 12:20

