14-11-201913 November 2019, held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Ecuador Nikolai Ovsyanko with the head of Administration of President of Ecuador Jose Has a Briones.

During the meeting N. Ovsyanko emphasized Belarus ‘ interest in developing a constructive and dynamic relations with Ecuador in the political and economic spheres, as well as in the field of culture and tourism.The Belarusian Ambassador noted the need for sustained continue work on the expansion and diversification of mutual trade given the significant prospects for implementation of existing joint projects in oil production, as well as for cooperation in the field of engineering, geological exploration, mining and information technology.N. Ovsyanko proposed to strengthen the mechanism of the Belarusian-Ecuadorian Commission on trade and economic cooperation, the next session of which is expected to be held in Minsk.In turn, H. A. Briones noted that Ecuador is interested in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of oil production and the preparation of new joint projects in agriculture and high technology.

