Source: Republic of Turkey

We are deeply saddened by the news that a cleric belonging to Syria’s Armenian community lost his life in a heinous attack in the region controlled by the PYD/YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

We strongly condemn this act of terror and express our condolences to the people of Syria.

Terrorist organizations DEASH and PYD/YPG/PKK that operate in the region and continuously target all Syrians, including Christians, are the usual suspects.

Determined in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terror emanating from Syria, Turkey will act with the international community also to find the perpetrators of this terrorist attack.

