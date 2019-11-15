Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

The Security Council on Thursday renewed the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Abyei, a territory contested by Sudan and South Sudan, by six months, till May 15, 2020.

Resolution 2497, which won the unanimous support of the 15 members of the council, also decides to extend the peacekeeping mission’s mandate modification till May 15, 2020.

The Security Council first modified the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in December 2011 to add tasks of supporting a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan, which gained independence from the former in July 2011.

Resolution 2497 further decides that this shall be the final such extension unless the parties demonstrate measurable progress on border demarcation through a series of specific measures.

The resolution decides that UNISFA should maintain the authorized troop ceiling at 3,550, and decides to allow postponement in the withdrawal of 295 troops above the authorized troop ceiling by May 15, 2020.

The resolution decides to maintain the authorized police ceiling at 640 police personnel, including 148 individual police officers and three formed police units.

It requests the United Nations to take necessary steps to deploy additional police sequentially in order to meet the authorized police ceiling of 640, and expresses its intention to reduce the authorized police ceiling as the Abyei Police Service is gradually established and providing effective law enforcement throughout the Abyei area.

The resolution repeats the Security Council’s request for the UN secretary-general to appoint a civilian deputy head of mission for UNISFA.

It demands the governments of Sudan and South Sudan provide full support to UNISFA in the deployment of UNISFA personnel, including by promptly issuing visas. It expresses the Security Council’s serious concern that the government of Sudan has not issued visas promptly to support personnel critical for the mandate of UNISFA.

The resolution underlines that peacekeepers are authorized to use all necessary means, including the use of force when required, in order to protect civilians under threat of physical violence.

It urges the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to take all necessary steps to ensure that Abyei is effectively demilitarized.

UNISFA was set up by the Security Council in June 2011 after a flare-up shortly before South Sudan’s independence.

