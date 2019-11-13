Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have arrested two men in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences.

A 27-year-old man [A] was arrested on Tuesday, 12 November at an east London residential address on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

He was also detained under TACT and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in police custody.

A 21-year-old man [B] was arrested on the same day at a separate east London residential address on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications under sections 1 and 2 TACT 2006 respectively.

He was detained under PACE and taken to a south London police station where he currently remains in police custody.

Officers are carrying out searches at the two residential addresses, as well as a third commercial premises in east London.

Enquiries continue.

