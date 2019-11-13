Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Europol

The nine EU Justice and Home Affairs Agencies are marking the 10-year anniversary of the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights by pledging to continue to respect and promote fundamental rights throughout the work.

“Thanks to the Charter, a culture of fundamental rights has developed in the work of the European Union over the last ten years,” says Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle. “Europol directly supports through its line of work the protection of key components of the Charter, such as the prohibition of modern slavery or the protection of children’s rights. Today’s joint declaration from the JHA Agencies is a positive reminder of our common commitment to make sure that the fundamental values enshrined in the Charter are more than just words”.

The agencies have agreed to continue to promote and protect fundamental rights throughout their work. This includes ensuring their work always complies with the Charter.

They will continue to uphold fundamental rights in their working practices such as promoting gender equality and diversity at work.

They will also run awareness raising activities, staff training, joint activities to increase awareness about the Charter and its entitlements.

In addition, they will continue to build and enhance their capacity to respect the Charter by sharing and exchanging best practices. This will form part of their regular network meetings of Justice and Home Affairs Agencies, chaired this year by the European’s Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

The nine agencies are the: European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA); European Asylum Support Office (EASO); European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex); European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE); European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA); European’s Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol); European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL); European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA); European Union Judicial Cooperation Unit (EUROJUST).

It builds on a previous commitment by all EU agencies to strengthen fundamental rights’ protection in their work.

The statement is being released during the 2019 Conference on the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights to mark 10 years of the Charter.

The event is organised by the European Commission and the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the EU and FRA. It takes place in Brussels on 12 November.

For more information about the JHA Agencies Network please visit Europol’s website.

Download JHA statement (PDF).

MIL Security OSI –