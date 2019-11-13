Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

Austrian talent Dominic Thiem became the first player to reach the semifinals at ATP World Tour Finals after clinching a sensational win over world number two Novak Djokovic on Tuesday.

Thiem stunned Swiss legend Roger Federer in straight sets last Sunday in his first match in Group Bjorn Borg, then came from behind to edge in-form Djokovic 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) this evening.

“This was really one of these special matches, what I’ve practised all my life for, all my childhood for,” said the 26-year-old Thiem, who reached the semifinals of the season finale for the first time after qualifying for the tournament four years in a row.

In the deciding set, Thiem and Djokovic both broke twice to make it 6-6. Thiem was 4-1 down in the tiebreak, but chivalrously snatched five points consecutively to earn two match points. The five-time champion Djokovic managed to save the first one but could not resist the second after returning the ball outside.

“I thought he deserved to win,” said the 32-year-old Djokovic. “He just played very courageous tennis and just smacking the ball. I have to put my hat down and congratulate him, because he just played a great match.”

