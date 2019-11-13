Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office 3

“Downton Abbey,” the first big-screen adaption of the British historical period drama television series of the same name, is set for theatrical release on the Chinese mainland on Dec. 13, the official Weibo account of distributor Universal Pictures announced Wednesday.

Directed by Michael Engler and starring the original cast, the British film follows the lives of the Crawley family and their intrepid staff preparing for one of the most important moments of their lives.

The storyline revolves around a royal visit from the King and Queen of England that unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

The film boasts a score of 8.3 out of 10 on film review platform Douban based on more than 2,700 reviews.

