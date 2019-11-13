Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

A bus plunged into a ravine Tuesday in the northern Peruvian department of La Libertad, killing at least 19 people and injuring 25, according to Peruvian National Police.

The bus crashed early Tuesday morning into a ravine measuring about 300 meters deep as it was heading towards the city of Trujillo, 557 kilometers to the north of Lima, said National Police officer Luis Convenas.

Convenas told Radio Programs of Peru that the accident was probably caused by the dense fog in the area.

The police officer said that the wounded passengers rescued by paramedics and firefighters were taken to health centers in the city close to Trujillo.

According to initial investigations, authorities say the bus, from the transportation company Ibatursa, was traveling from the town of Callanca to Trujillo.

Peru’s highways are scenes of frequent accidents due to the conditions and characteristics of the Andes Mountains, which are between 2,000 and 3,000 meters above sea level.

