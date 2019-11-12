Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: City of Cambridge

TODAY The Living Wage Foundation announced the new rates for the Real Living Wage as £10.75 per hour for London and £9.30 per hour for the rest of the UK, including Cambridge.

The previous rates were £9 per hour for the UK and £10.55 in London. As part of this year’s Living Wage Week, Cambridge City Council is holding an event on how businesses can become accredited Real Living Wage employers and on other ways they can help tackle poverty in Cambridge.

The Real Living Wage rates are calculated annually by the Resolution Foundation and overseen by the Living Wage Commission, based on the best available evidence about living standards in London and the wider UK.

The new rates are announced on the first day of Living Wage Week each year, which this year takes place between 11 and 18 November. Businesses that commit to paying the new Real Living Wage rate of £9.30 UK rate can become accredited with the Living Wage Foundation.

The council’s event on 13 November will provide businesses that are not yet accredited with the Living Wage Foundation an opportunity to identify the benefits accreditation could have for their business and practical steps to achieve it.

These businesses will have the opportunity to meet with, and learn from experiences of, locally based living wage-accredited employers and the Living Wage Foundation.

The event has proved very popular with businesses keen to know more about tackling poverty and is already fully booked.

Attendees at the event on 13 November will also hear about the Cambridge 2030 initiative that was set up by individuals from the business community. Cambridge 2030 aims to bring different organisations together to develop a shared vision and help Cambridge become more equitable, inclusive and sustainable.

Living Wage Week is a national campaign organised by the Living Wage Foundation. Each year during the week, the Living Wage movement is celebrated and employers accredited with the Foundation host events up and down the country.

In Cambridge there are currently 75 employers in the city that are Living Wage accredited and 49 of these accredited employers are local independent businesses or national organisations that have head offices are based in the city.

MIL OSI United Kingdom –