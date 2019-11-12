Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com

China State Council Information Office

Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece, the youngest player in the top eight at ATP World Tour Finals, clinched his first win on Monday, beating World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev from Russia 7-6(5), 6-4 in their sixth meeting.
The two debutants of the season finale unveiled the match for Group Andre Agassi with Medvedev leading the head-to-head in 5-0.
Tsitsipas, 21, said defeating Medvedev to win his first match in the Finals meant more than extra. “It’s a victory that I craved for a long time and it’s great that I came in at this moment.”
Last month, the 23-year-old Medvedev beat Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 7-5 in Shanghai Masters semifinal and went on to claim the title.
“I think just general energy was not the way I wanted. And talking about energy, I’m not talking only about physical. Mentally I was missing something. I didn’t have good energy enough to get the win today,” said Medvedev.
Tsitsipas said, “I knew that I was in good shape and in good form. I learned from my previous mistakes in Shanghai. I remember coming out of my match in Shanghai against him and saying to my coach that things are going to be different next time.”

